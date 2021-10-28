Koeman gone, Barcelona shops for coach with Xavi as favorite

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is looking for a new coach after Ronald Koeman suffered one too many painful losses. Former midfielder Xavi Hernández appears to be the leading candidate. But Xavi would have to free himself from his job coaching Qatari club Al Sadd. A short-term solution could be for Barcelona to promote either reserve team coach Sergi Barjuán or Albert Capellas, director of its youth teams, to lead the squad for Saturday’s Spanish league match against Alavés. Koeman had survived defeats to major rivals like Real Madrid thanks to the argument that Barcelona can’t complete with Europe’s elite due its financial troubles. Koeman’s credit ran out after Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano.