No. 13 Wake Forest hosts Duke, aims to stay unbeaten

By The Associated Press

No. 13 Wake Forest hosts longtime instate rival Duke on Saturday. The Demon Deacons have matched the best start in program history. Their other 7-0 start came in 1944. Wake Forest is 4-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference for the first time. The key matchup will be how well the Demon Deacons defend the run game for Duke led by Mataeo Durant. Durant ranks fourth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks by rushing for more than 124 yards per game. The Blue Devils are seeking their first ACC victory this season. Duke has lost three straight games.