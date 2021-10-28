Rookie TE Pitts off to dynamic start with improved Falcons

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Pitts is making a huge impact for the Atlanta Falcons. He’s posted two straight games with 100 yards receiving, the first rookie tight end to accomplish that feat since 1970. Last week, Pitts set a franchise record for a tight end with 163 yards receiving against the Miami Dolphins. He had two huge catches on the game-winning drive, which pushed the Falcons to a .500 record for the first time sine Week 2 of the 2019 season. Now they’re facing the struggling Panthers, who have lost four in a row to turn up the heat on quarterback Sam Darnold.