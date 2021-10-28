Treat: Steelers, Browns renew rivalry with Halloween matchup

By The Associated Press

One of the NFL’s nastiest rivalries will be a Halloween treat. The Steelers and Browns will renew their feud on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. It will be the first meeting between the teams since last season’s wild-card matchup won by Cleveland. The Browns are hoping quarterback Baker Mayfield can play after missing last week’s win over Denver with a shoulder injury. Mayfield has a torn labrum and bone fracture. This could be the final trip to Cleveland for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who may retire after this season. Big Ben has dominated the Browns, going 24-2-1.