US qualifier Tiafoe upsets Tsitsipas to reach Vienna quarter

VIENNA (AP) — American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open for his second win in four months over the top-seeded Greek. Tiafoe upset Tsitsipas in straight sets in the opening round at Wimbledon in June. The 49th-ranked American battled back from 3-0 down in the final set to win six of the next seven games. Thursday’s win was Tiafoe’s first in seven matches against a top-three player. Tsitsipas reached his career-high No. 3 in August. Second-seeded Alexander Zverev defeated Alex De Minaur 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 for his 300th career win.