Walker, Knicks hang on, deal Bulls first loss 104-103

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 21 points, RJ Barrett added 20 and the New York Knicks hung on to hand the Chicago Bulls their first loss of the season 104-103. Julius Randle had 13 points and 16 rebounds. Derrick Rose came off New York’s bench to add 12 points against his former team as the Knicks won their second straight and improved to 4-1. Chicago star Zack LaVine scored 25 points, despite playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb. The Bulls went on a 12-0 run in the final minutes to nearly tie the score in a game the Knicks seemingly had wrapped up.