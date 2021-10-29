Banner night for Heat, who hang on and top Hornets 114-99

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points, Bam Adebayo had 26 points and 19 rebounds on the night his Olympic gold-medalist banner was unveiled and the Miami Heat held on late to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-99 on Friday night. Tyler Herro scored 26 off the bench for Miami, which wasted most of a 26-point first-half lead. Duncan Robinson added 10 for Miami. The Heat outrebounded Charlotte 60-37. Gordon Hayward scored 23 points and Miles Bridges finished with 22 for Charlotte. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 and Cody Martin had 15 for the Hornets, while LaMelo Ball struggled through a 2-for-14 night from the floor.