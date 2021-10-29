Barjuan gets 1st and possibly only chance to lead Barcelona

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergi Barjuan will get his first chance to lead Barcelona from the Camp Nou dugout when it hosts Alavés at the weekend. It might also be his last chance. The reserve team coach was promoted to act as caretaker coach for the first team following the firing of Ronald Koeman. Barjuan inherited a side that is in ninth place in the Spanish league and struggling to score since the departure of Lionel Messi. Leader Real Sociedad hosts Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby. Second-place Real Madrid visits Elche.