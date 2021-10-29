Bears to play against 49ers without linebacker Khalil Mack

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A foot sprain will keep outside linebacker Khalil Mack from playing for the Chicago Bears on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The team’s top pass rusher missed practice all week and has been ruled out for the game. Mack has been battling through this injury since the early season. The team has decided to rest him after he had one tackle and no sacks last week against Tampa Bay. It’s Mack’s first missed game since 2018. The Bears will have outside linebacker Robert Quinn after activating him the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with tackle Elijah Wilkinson. They have placed injured tackle Germain Ifedi on the COVID-19 list.