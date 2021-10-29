Brazil brings Coutinho, Firmino back for WCup qualifiers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Philippe Coutinho is back in Brazil’s national team after being called up by coach Tite for two World Cup qualifiers in November. Coutinho hasn’t played for Brazil since October 2020 but was recalled despite only starting four of Barcelona’s 10 league games this season. Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino also returned to the squad after recovering from an injury. Leader Brazil will play Colombia in Sao Paulo on Nov. 11, when a win could secure a direct spot for the Seleção at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Brazil has 31 points from 11 matches, six points ahead of second-place Argentina. Lionel Messi’s team will host Brazil on Nov. 16.