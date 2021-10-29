Flacco sees himself playing again in return to Jets

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco is back with the New York Jets and he envisions himself back under center as their starting quarterback soon even if just for a few games. The 36-year-old veteran was acquired Monday from Philadelphia for a conditional sixth-round draft pick after the Jets needed help in the huddle with rookie starter Zach Wilson out a few weeks with a sprained knee ligament. Mike White will make his first career start in Wilson’s place Sunday against Cincinnati. Flacco will be inactive for the game with 35-year-old backup Josh Johnson elevated from the practice squad. But the Jets’ quarterback situation is uncertain beyond that with Wilson out.