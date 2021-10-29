Nathan Chen rebounds at Skate Canada after Las Vegas stumble

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nathan Chen rebounded from a surprising struggle last weekend at Skate America to top the short program Friday at Skate Canada. Third last week in Las Vegas after winning 14 straight events since March 2018, Chen scored 106.72 points to open the competition at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The 22-year-old American, a three-time world champion who won the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver in 2019, had a whooping technical element score of 60.29. Fellow American Jason Brown was second at 94.00. At night in the women’s short program, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva scored 84.19 points to lead a Russian sweep of the top three spots. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, the 2015 world champion, was second at 81.24, and Alena Kostornaia third at 75.58.