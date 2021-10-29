Navy comes from behind on Lavatai TD, upends Tulsa 20-17

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tai Lavatai scored a game-winning touchdown from the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter and Navy defeated Tulsa 20-17. Lavatai was 0-for-3 passing but gained 64 yards on the ground, giving him 242 rushing yards and five touchdowns in six starts. The 15-play eight-minute drive in Navy’s come-from-behind win foiled a big night by Tulsa’s Anthony Watkins, who scored the Golden Hurricanes first kickoff return for a touchdown in nearly a decade and compiled 178 yards in total offense.