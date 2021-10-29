Snitkers enjoy family moment before World Series Game 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves manager Brian Snitker usually sends bench coach Walt Weiss to take the lineup card to the umpires at home plate, but he wanted to do it himself before his team beat Houston 2-0 to win the first World Series game in Atlanta since 1999. What Snitker didn’t know was that Astros manager Dusty Baker saw him coming out of the Braves’ dugout and decided to send Snitker’s son, Troy, out with Houston’s lineup. Troy Snitker is the Astros’ co-hitting coach. The Snitkers turned and posed for a picture at home plate with the umpires, and Brian Snitker credited Baker for sending out Troy.