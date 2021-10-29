Solskjaer urges Man U to take lessons from boxing champ Fury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the ropes after his worst loss as Manchester United manager and he wants his players to take lessons from heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury as they try to respond to their latest setback in the Premier League. Solskjaer is fighting to keep his job after United lost to Liverpool 5-0 at Old Trafford last weekend. Solskjaer says it isn’t the first time he has been in a crisis in his three years as United manager and he is ready to “fight back” again when his team plays Saturday at Tottenham.