49ers put Tartt, Kinlaw on IR; add Givens, Willis to roster

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed safety Jaquiski Tartt and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on injured reserve and added defensive linemen Kevin Givens and Jordan Willis to the active roster. The 49ers made a series of roster moves after ruling out defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for Sunday’s game at Chicago with concussions. Givens was activated from injured reserve after missing the past four games with an ankle injury. Willis is back after serving a six-game suspension for violating league rules on performance-enhancing drugs.