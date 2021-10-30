Anniversary gift for Dyche as Burnley wins 1st EPL game

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley has got its first win of the Premier League season as it beat Brentford 3-1 on the day Sean Dyche reached nine years as Clarets manager. The hosts netted three times at Turf Moor on Saturday without reply in the first half with Chris Wood lashing the opener past league debutant Alvaro Fernandez in the fourth minute. Matt Lowton added a header in the 32nd and Maxwel Cornet then struck to make it 3-0 four minutes later. Brentford substitute Saman Ghoddos pulled a goal back in the second half. The win saw Burnley move out of the relegation zone for a day at least. Midtable Brentford lost its third straight league game.