Barça draws in Barjuan debut; Vinícius brace as Madrid wins

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has been held to a 1-1 draw at home by lowly Alavés in the debut of caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan for the Catalan club. Memphis Depay gave Barcelona the lead only for Luis Rioja to dribble past four Barcelona players to equalize. Real Madrid and Sevilla both won to leave Barcelona further behind in the Spanish league standings. Vinícius Júnior scored twice to help Madrid win 2-1 at 10-man Elche. Sevilla kept pace with Madrid by beating Osasuna 2-0. Real Sociedad is level on points with the other two front-runners before it plays on Sunday.