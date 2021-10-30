Beal, Dinwiddie lead Wizards past Celtics, 115-112 in 2 OTs

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 36 points, Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards outlasted the Boston Celtics 115-112 in two overtimes. Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime for Washington, which improved to 5-1. Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points and sank the final Washington basket. Jaylen Brown had 34 points for the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum added 27 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Celtics.