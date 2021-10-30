Durant fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing ball into seats

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands, a play a referee acknowledged should have led to the Nets star’s ejection. Durant was fouled with 4:40 left in the third quarter of Brooklyn’s 105-98 home victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. He then grabbed the ball and threw it hard well past the basket into the crowd. Durant was called for a technical foul but crew chief Sean Wright said after the game that he should have been thrown out.