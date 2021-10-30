Skip to Content
Gragson backs promise to win way into Xfinity championship

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Noah Gragson vowed to win at Martinsville Speedway to earn a spot in the Xfinity Series championship and backed it up Saturday night. Gragson beat reigning champion Austin Cindric in a drag race to the finish line of second overtime to grab one of the open slots in the winner-take-all finale at Phoenix. Gragson will race Cindric, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric for the championship. Gragson chugged a beer handed to him from a spectator in the stands in celebration of the win. The emotion in the Xfinity Series has made its championship race the best in NASCAR. 

