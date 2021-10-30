Jokic scores 26, Nuggets rally to beat Wolves 93-91

By ANDRES YBARRA

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 19 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets completed a late rally to win their 12th in a row against Minnesota, beating the Timberwolves 93-91. Monte Morris hit a layup to break an 89-all tie with 2:04 to play, and Jokic added a pair of free throws to give the Nuggets a four-point lead. Anthony Edwards hit layup with 31 seconds to play, and the Wolves got a final chance after Karl-Anthony Towns forced a turnover by Jokic. But Will Barton came up with a crucial block on Malik Beasley and Edwards missed a final attempt under the rim as the seconds ticked off.