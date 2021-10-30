Kennesaw State scores late, holds off Gardner-Webb, 34-30

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Hill came down with a game-winning, 15-yard touchdown catch with a defender draped over him with 11 seconds left as Kennesaw State held off a late Gardner-Webb rally and earn a 34-30 win in a thrilling Big South battle. Trailing 27-17 late in the fourth quarter, Bailey Fisher drove the Bulldogs 75 yards in 14 plays for one score, then marched 76 yards in five plays, hitting Narii Gaither from 33-yards out to take a 27-24 lead with :43 left.