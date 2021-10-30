Khazri wonder goal for Saint-Etienne in 1-1 draw with Metz

METZ, France (AP) — Wahbi Khazri scored a contender for goal of the season to salvage a point for last-place Saint-Etienne in a 1-1 draw at Metz in the French league. Algeria international Farid Boulaya gave Metz the lead in the ninth minute with a free kick into the top corner before Khazri equalized in the 16th with an outrageous lob. The Tunisia forward ran from his own area, spotted an advanced Alexandre Oukidja before picking his spot from more than 70 yards to lob the Metz goalkeeper. Metz snapped a three-game losing streak while Saint-Etienne still has not won this season. Both teams remain in the relegation zone. Second-place Lens visits Lyon later Saturday.