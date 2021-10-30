Krug, Binnington spark Blues to 1-0 win over Blackhawks

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Torey Krug scored and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in the St. Louis Blues’ 1-0 victory over the winless Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. The Blackhawks dropped to 0-7-2 to set a franchise record for the worst start to a season. Chicago was winless through eight games in 1953-54, when they were 0-7-1, and 1999-00, when they were 0-4-4. Krug scored on a power play at 7:35 of the third period. The Blues rebounded after their first loss of the season Thursday night.