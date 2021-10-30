Liverpool held 2-2 by Brighton in the Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Brighton came the closest of any opponent in six months to ending Liverpool’s 24-match unbeaten run by recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 in the Premier League at Anfield. Mohamed Salah failed to score for the first time in 11 games for Liverpool but the hosts still looked like easing to victory when Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane scored inside the first 24 minutes. Enock Mwepu curled in a long-range shot for his first Premier League goal to reduce the deficit in the 41st minute and Leandro Trossard equalized in the 65th. Brighton had the better chances to win the game and Trossard had a late goal disallowed in front of The Kop.