NYCFC eliminates Miami from playoff contention

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Valentín Castellanos scored two goals to stay in the mix for the Golden Boot award and New York City FC beat Inter Miami 3-1. New York City eliminated Miami from playoff contention. Castellanos’ 18 goals are the most by a NYCFC player in a single season since David Villa had three seasons with 18-plus goals from 2015-17. Castellanos entered the day one behind scoring leader Ola Kamara of D.C. United. Castellanos scored in the 33rd minute for a 1-0 lead. He received a pass from Keaton Parks about 25 yards out, took three touches and sent it past goalkeeper John McCarthy. Castellanos made it 2-1 on a breakaway in the 60th.