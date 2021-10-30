Ridder, Whyle, help No. 2 Cincinnati top Tulane, 31-12

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Desmond Ridder twice connected with tight end Josh Whyle for touchdowns and No. 2 Cincinnati remained unbeaten with a 31-12 victory over struggling Tulane. Jerome Ford rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown to help Cincinnati improve to 8-0. Ridder passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns to go with his 47 yards rushing. Tulane lost its sixth straight while playing without injured starting quarterback Michael Pratt. Tulane’s Tyjae Spears rushed for 106 yards including his 47-yard touchdown. The Green Wave trailed by just nine until Cincinnati scored 10 points in the final six minutes.