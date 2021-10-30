San Diego yields just 57 yards in comeback win over Valpo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mason Randall threw for one touchdown and ran for the decisive score, the San Diego defense allowed just 57 total yards and the Toreros rallied to defeat Valparaiso 21-14. Randall’s 15-yard run and subsequent two-point conversion pass with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Toreros their first lead of the game. Back in the first quarter, it was Randall’s pass that was intercepted by Jamauri Jackson and returned 83 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead for Valparaiso. San Diego’s defense made the comeback possible, holding the Beacons to 14 yards over the final three quarters.