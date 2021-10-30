Smith races into Truck Series finale with Martinsville win

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Zane Smith earned a spot in the Truck Series championship finale by scoring his first win of the season in overtime at Martinsville Speedway. Smith, Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes and John Hunter Nemechek claimed the four spots in next Friday night’s winner-take-all race at Phoenix. It was a close call for Nemechek, a five-race winner and the points leader all season. He was wrecked with just under 70 laps in regulation and finished 39th of 40 drivers. Nemechek had to wait until the end of the race to see if he advanced into the finale on points.