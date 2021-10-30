Spineless people abused Shami, says India captain Kohli

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India captain Virat Kohli has thrown his full support behind Mohammed Shami after the fast bowler was abused on social media following a T20 World Cup cricket defeat against archrival Pakistan. “Here’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person,” Kohli told reporters. Muslim cricketer Shami was subjected to criticism that included Islamophobic messages on his Instagram account after returning figures of 0-43 as Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket win in Dubai last Sunday.