Tavares, Mrazek help Maple Leafs hold off Red Wings, 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists and Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his first victory with Toronto in the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Jake Muzzin and Alexander Kerfoot each had a goal and an assist and Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting also scored to help Toronto improve to 4-4-1. Joe Veleno and Filip Zadina had a goal and an assist apiece and Vladislav Namestnikov and Filip Hronek added goals for Detroit. Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots. The Red Wings dropped to 4-3-2. They played without scoring leader Tyler Bertuzzi because he has declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and is unable to travel to Canada without a 14-day quarantine.