Teixeira upsets Błachowicz, claims 205-pound belt at UFC 267

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Glover Teixeira stopped Jan Błachowicz by submission in the second round at UFC 267 on Saturday night to win the light heavyweight title. The 42-year-old Brazilian became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history with an impressive upset victory. Petr Yan also won an interim bantamweight title with a hard-hitting decision victory over Cory Sandhagen. Earlier, rising stars Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev returned to the cage with impressive wins on the show at the Etihad Arena. Błachowicz was the clear favorite in the second-oldest combined title fight in UFC history, but Teixeira earned his sixth consecutive victory in style.