Van Dyke outduels Pickett, Miami edges No. 17 Pitt 38-34

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke threw for 426 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes beat No. 17 Pittsburgh 38-34. Van Dyke outdueled Pitt star Kenny Pickett. Pickett threw for a school-record 519 yards and four touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. His second pick ended a potential go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter. Miami improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC with the win. Pitt dropped to 6-2 and 3-1.