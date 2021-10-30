Vinícius double leads Madrid to 2-1 win at 10-man Elche

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has scored twice to help Real Madrid win 2-1 at 10-man Elche and move to the top of the Spanish league standings. Vinícius opened the scoring with a 22nd-minute strike. After Elche midfielder Raúl Guti was sent off, the Brazilian winger put the result beyond doubt in the 73rd. Elche substitute Pere Milla pulled one back with four to play. Real Sociedad is level on points with Madrid before it hosts Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Sevilla can pull level with Madrid and Sociedad if it beats Osasuna later on Saturday, when Barcelona hosts Alavés under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan.