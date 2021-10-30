Wells with 5 total touchdowns, W. Carolina tops Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rogan Wells threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, ran for a fifth and Western Carolina shot past Wofford 41-21. The Catamounts built a 41-7 lead while keeping Wofford winless in conference play. Raphael Williams caught 16 passes for 177 yards and touchdown receptions of 9 and 27 yards for Western Carolina. Calvin Jones hauled in a 72-yard TD pass. The Terriers gained 299 yards on the ground but passed for just 35.