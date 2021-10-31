Augsburg’s 4-1 win vs. Stuttgart eases pressure on Weinzierl

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg has claimed a much-needed Bundesliga win against Stuttgart. The home team won 4-1 to ease the pressure on coach Markus Weinzierl. Weinzierl’s team produced its best performance of the season to come from behind after Chris Führich’s early goal for Stuttgart. Augsburg claimed what was just its second league win from 10 games. Augsburg remained in the relegation zone. It’s a point behind Stuttgart. Borussia Mönchengladbach hosts promoted Bochum in Sunday’s late game.