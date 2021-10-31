Falcons WR Ridley misses game to deal with mental health

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley has missed his second game of the season and says he’s dealing with mental health issues. Ridley issued a statement on social media during Atlanta’s 19-13 loss to Carolina saying he needed to step away from football. He thanked the Falcons for their understanding and didn’t give any timetable for a return. Ridley also skipped the Falcons’ trip to London for a win over the New York Jets. At the time, the team merely called it a personal matter. Ridley has 31 receptions for 281 yards receiving and two touchdowns in five games this season.