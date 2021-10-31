Hartford players sticking it out during transition to DIII

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The University of Hartford men’s basketball team is hoping to make a run at a second straight NCAA Tournament, even as the school moves forward with plans to downgrade the program to Division III. Coach John Gallagher says he told all of his returning players after the decision was made that he wouldn’t hold it against them if they decided to transfer. None of them did. Senior guard D.J. Mitchell says the players plan to win this season for the students and their coach and to try to persuade the decision-makers to change their minds and keep the program where it is.