AP source: Titans’ Henry has potential season-ending injury

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans may be without NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry for the rest of the season depending on tests Monday checking the severity of an injury to his right foot. Henry was having tests on the foot after finishing a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis, according to a person with direct knowledge who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the injury. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to talk to reporters later Monday afternoon. The two-time NFL rushing champ went to the bench early in Sunday’s game and took his shoe off before returning. Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards.