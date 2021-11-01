Atlanta on edge: Braves squander chance for hometown party

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta was denied a hometown celebration when the Houston Astros rallied from an early 4-0 deficit for a 9-5 win over the Braves in Game 5 of the World Series. Truist Field had been rocking. The pearl-clad fans were sensing Sunday was going to be a special night, the kind they’d been marking on the calendar for more than a quarter-century. Surely after Adam Duvall hit a grand slam in the very first inning, the Braves would be celebrating their first World Series title since 1995. Then, Halloween took a frightening turn. The Braves squandered their lead and turned in a listless performance. Now, an entire city is on edge again. The Series returns to Houston for Game 6 on Tuesday night.