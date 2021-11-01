Skip to Content
Defending champ France loses at BJK Cup finals, Spain wins

By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Canada won the decisive doubles match to secure a 2-1 upset victory over defending champion France in the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Prague. In Group B, Belgium beat Belarus 2-1 on the hard courts at the O2 Arena. Spain staged a comeback to beat Slovakia 2-1 for the first time after two losses, including the 2002 final. Also the Czech Republic prevailed in the doubles to overcome Germany 2-1 in Group D.

