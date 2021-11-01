DeRozan scores 37 as Bulls beat Celtics 128-114 to reach 6-1

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114 and improve to 6-1 for the season. Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls. Chicago outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 14-point lead into a 14-point victory. Jaylen Brown scored 28 for the Celtics, who have lost three in a row. Al Horford had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored 20 for Boston.