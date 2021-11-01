Florida coach Mullen shutters media access for the week

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Dan Mullen’s strange and subpar season took another twist when he canceled media access to players and coordinators for the remainder of the week. Mullen made the decision two days after a 34-7 drubbing to rival Georgia in nearby Jacksonville. It was the program’s seventh loss in its last nine games against Power Five opponents. Mullen seemed frustrated earlier Monday as he shot down a question about recruiting. He also lamented the narrative surrounding the program. He says “it’s six inches from a pat on the back and a kick in the rear.”