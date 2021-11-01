Illini’s Cockburn to sit 3 games for selling items too early

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The NCAA has suspended Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for the first three games of the season because he sold apparel and memorabilia before new regulations that allow athletes to participate in money-making ventures went into effect. The Associated Press preseason All-American is set to play his first game Nov. 22 against Cincinnati in Kansas City, Missouri. The 7-foot center will miss No. 11 Illinois’ first two home games, as well as a Nov. 15 game against Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. He is permitted to practice with the team during the suspension.