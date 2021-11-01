Lapchick to spend more time on social-justice issues at UCF

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

Richard Lapchick is leaving one of his roles at the University of Central Florida to devote more time to supporting social-justice issues while working at the school. A central figure in promoting diversity hiring in sports, Lapchick says he is stepping down as director of the DeVos Sport Business Management Graduate Program at UCF. But he will remain director of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. That organization has annually produced report cards evaluating racial- and gender-hiring practices for professional and college sports. The 76-year-old Lapchick says he wants “to focus all my energies” on “fighting against racism.”