Murray blows seven match points in losing Paris opener

PARIS (AP) — Andy Murray has blown seven match points and lost his Paris Masters opener to lucky loser Dominik Koepfer of Germany 7-6 in third set. In the deciding set, Koepfer saved two match points at 5-4 with a smash and a backhand winner and saved five more in the tiebreaker. The match went three hours. Britain’s Cameron Norrie has stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by cruising past Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-2, 6-1. Norrie won nine straight games at one point. Sebastian Korda of the United States upsets 13th-seeded Aslan Karatsev while Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, and Ilya Ivashka of Belarus also advance to the second round.