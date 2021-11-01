Nebraska’s Frost: It’s hard to ignore speculation about job

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Coach Scott Frost says his fourth season at Nebraska has fallen well short of his expectations. After three straight losing seasons, he says he thought this would be the year things changed for the better. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 overall and in last place in the Big Ten West entering their home game against No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday. Losses to Minnesota and Purdue have increased speculation that Frost’s time at Nebraska is nearly up. The Huskers must beat Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa to go to a bowl for the first time in five years.