Rangers agree with Norris winner Fox on 7-year extension

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with Adam Fox on a seven-year extension. Fox won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman last season. The new contract goes into effect in 2022-23. It’s reportedly worth just under $67 million. Fox joined Hall of Famer Bobby Orr as the only players to win the Norris in one of his first two NHL seasons. The 23-year-old has nine points in New York’s first nine points this season. Fox has 98 points in 134 regular-season games since making his debut with the Rangers in 2019.