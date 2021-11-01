Rangers hire Ecker as bench coach and offensive coordinator

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have hired a bench coach to also be their offensive coordinator. Donnie Ecker will serve as manager Chris Woodward’s bench coach and also oversee the organization’s overall hitting program at both the major and minor league levels. The Rangers are coming off a 102-loss season when they hit .232 and scored an AL-low 625 runs. Ecker will have a say about who becomes the team’s new big league hitting coach. Texas also hired Josh Bonifay as director of player development